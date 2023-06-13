OceanPal Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

OceanPal Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today reported net income of $88 thousand and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $472 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. Time charter revenues for the same period were $3.9 million. This compares to net income of $414 thousand and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $510 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. Time charter revenues for the same period were $3.7 million.

OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes and it is expected that the Company’s vessels will be primarily employed on short term time and voyage charters following the completion of their current employments.

Source: OceanPal Inc.