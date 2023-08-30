OCI Global completes first European green methanol bunkering in Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands

OCI Global has successfully bunkered the world’s first ever green methanol-powered container vessel, which is owned by Maersk, in The Port of Rotterdam. This marks the final stop on the ship’s pioneering maiden voyage before it reaches home in Copenhagen, having sailed along one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, from Korea, via Singapore and the Suez Canal before reaching Europe.

This is the first ever green methanol bunkering operation in Europe.

The Port of Rotterdam is Europe’s largest port and bunker hub, making this an important milestone in the future decarbonization of European shipping and supply chains.

OCI Global’s renewable and low carbon fuels brand, OCI HyFuels, is leading the uptake of green methanol as the first commercially ready low carbon fuel available to the marine sector today. It has worked with partners across the value chain to exclusively supply this world-first green methanol powered containership throughout its maiden voyage. The ship’s journey has also provided the opportunity to develop and share bunkering guidelines among the global ports involved that will help form a framework for future green methanol powered ships.

OCI Global and the Port of Rotterdam have a longstanding partnership, working together on a number of decarbonization initiatives. OCI Global operates the Port of Rotterdam’s only ammonia import terminal, which it is in the process of expanding to triple its throughput capacity, in anticipation of growing demand for ammonia as cleaner fuel for hard-to-abate sectors, including as a future marine fuel. Earlier this year, OCI also announced its partnership with Unibarge to develop the world’s first dual-fueled bunker barge powered by green methanol, which will be deployed at the Port of Rotterdam next year.

Source: OCI Global