OCIMF appoints new Managing Director, Karen Davis from ConocoPhillips

Karen Davis from US-based global oil and gas company ConocoPhillips will succeed Rob Drysdale as Managing Director of the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF). Davis will join the organisation on a three-year secondment from December 2021.

Davis is currently seconded to Qatargas Operating Company Limited as a Senior Advisor in the North Field Expansion Project and is a member of the Marine Risk Quality and Projects team. Davis has been in the role since 2019 during which time she has been dedicated to improving the level of marine safety success by promoting best operating practices and working with internal teams and vessel operators. No stranger to OCIMF, Davis served on the organisation’s Executive Committee from 2016 to 2019.

Earlier in her career, Davis spent 15 years at sea, working up from Third Mate to Master aboard supertankers carrying crude oil and clean products with ARCO Marine and ConocoPhillips Polar Tankers. She stepped ashore in 2001 and joined ConocoPhillips’ shore-based operations team holding several positions including Operations Compliance Director, Marine Superintendent and Director of Operations before becoming Manager, Global Marine Assurance. During this time Davis gained significant experience in downstream and upstream businesses.

Rob Drysdale, who completes his secondment to OCIMF from ExxonMobil this year says: “It has been a pleasure to serve OCIMF’s membership for the past five years, but I know I leave the organisation in good hands with Karen at the helm. Karen is a highly respected colleague, with her 15-year career at sea, extensive business and technical understanding of the energy industry providing stewardship to OCIMF and its membership at this time of great change for the marine industry. I wish her every success in the new role and would like to take this opportunity to thank the OCIMF Secretariat, membership and partners for all the support throughout my tenure.”

Karen Davis commented of her appointment: “I am delighted to be seconded to OCIMF at such an important time, as the energy industry adapts to a new post-Covid normal and increasing safety and environmental regulations. I look forward to working with the Secretariat and supporting our membership, as we to strive to make our industry safer at sea and in port.”

Davis graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Transportation and a United States Coast Guard unlimited tonnage license. She is also a member of the Green Award Foundation’s Board of Experts.

