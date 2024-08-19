OCIMF has declared 2 September 2024 as the “go-live” date for SIRE 2.0

The SIRE inspection scheme serves as a unique assessment tool for evaluating tanker risks. SIRE 2.0 is set to supersede the original system as the first significant update since its launch in 1993.

It is a digitised comprehensive inspection program with updated tools and strengthened governed processes, providing higher-quality marine assurance data. The new system aims to transform how inspections are conducted and supports the industry’s efforts in continuous safety improvements.

The key differences between SIRE 2.0 and the original SIRE are:

Risk-Based Approach: SIRE 2.0 introduces a risk ranking of questions into Core and Rotational Questions, focusing on hardware, processes, and human factors.

Digitalisation: The inspection process has been digitalised to improve accuracy, transparency, and fairness. Inspectors will use a web-based, intrinsically safe tablet for real-time inspection and reporting.

Bespoke Questions: Computer algorithms serve a unique question set for each inspection, depending on the type of tanker, historical performance, operational records, and construction outfit.

Enhanced Tools and Governance: The new regime uses enhanced tools and strengthened governance processes for more in-depth reporting outcomes.

Human Factor Enhancements: SIRE 2.0 emphasises human factors, aiming to provide inspectors with increased information for a more objective assessment of the vessel.

Advice to SIRE users is summarised in OCIMF’s Programmes Director, Aaron Cooper’s recent statement:

“I cannot emphasise enough how important it is that all programme users use the next 60 days to ensure they are prepared to move permanently to SIRE 2.0. During this time, Phase 3 inspections are still available, and programme users should make sure personnel at sea and on shore are fully familiarised with the new inspection process, procedures and guidance and they should also ensure their own in-house procedures, tools and systems are aligned. They can also use this time to complete the Pre-Inspection Questionnaire work before the go-live.”

Documentation and video training resources are available on the OCIMF website.

By proactively preparing for SIRE 2.0, shipowners can ensure a smoother transition and continued compliance with industry standards without interruption to shipboard operations.

Members requiring further guidance should contact the Loss Prevention department.

Source: West of England