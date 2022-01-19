OCIMF publishes ‘SIRE 2.0 Question Library’ to support industry transition to digitalised vessel inspection regime

The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) has this week published the full set of questions that may be asked during a SIRE 2.0 tanker inspection, when its new Ship Inspection Report Programme (SIRE) inspection regime is implemented during Q2 2022. The organisation’s long-established SIRE inspection regime is being overhauled with the introduction of tablet-based inspections, a more comprehensive inspection process and enhanced policies and procedures bringing significant changes to how tankers of all sizes are assessed by inspectors.

Instead of a static questionnaire with yes/no answers, SIRE 2.0 inspections will be conducted in digital format, in real-time, with inspectors completing a Compiled Vessel Inspection Questionnaire (CVIQ) using a tablet device. The move to a digital solution means that every tanker inspection will be bespoke, with questions drawn from a large ‘SIRE 2.0 Question Library’ using an algorithm to select questions based on the type of vessel, its outfitting and operational history to create a one-time CVIQ for the SIRE Inspector to complete.

As vessel owners, operators, managers and crew, inspectors or recipients of the SIRE 2.0 inspection reports will not be able to predict the inspection questions in advance, they should be prepared to respond to all questions within the SIRE 2.0 Question Library applicable to a particular vessel. Further, every question will require the Inspector to give a response in relation to Hardware, Processes and Human Factors, and observations can be supported with photographs, where allowed, and documentary evidence. This more robust regime, OCIMF determines, requires absolute adherence to best practice and should, by extension, tangibly improve vessel safety and environmental performance.

Sam Megwa, Programmes Director, OCIMF, commented: “All users of the programme are strongly encouraged to take the time to review the SIRE Question Library documentation in full and follow the necessary Management of Change (MOC) actions. SIRE 2.0 is a significant departure from the existing inspection regime and all parties are advised to do their utmost to prepare for the change.

“OCIMF recognises that this adjustment will take time, but we are confident that industry will embrace the improved ability to assess the safe and environmentally responsible operations of vessels and their crews on an ongoing basis and will benefit from the enhanced marine assurance capabilities the new programme will bring.”

The SIRE 2.0 Question Library and supporting documentation and guidance has been published on OCIMF’s website and is available to download from here.

The roll-out of further documentation, including specific guidance for Vessel Operators, Submitting Companies and Inspectors, is detailed in full in the SIRE 2.0 Programme Inspection Process Rollout Documentation – Timetable of Release.

While OCIMF develops SIRE 2.0, the existing SIRE programme will continue to be supported and improved, ensuring SIRE incorporates the latest industry standards, best practice and regulation.

Source: OCIMF