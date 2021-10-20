OCIMF releases a new paper on hiring Private Maritime Security Companies

The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) has released a new information paper providing guidance on hiring Private Maritime Security Companies (PMSCs). The use of PMSCs onboard merchant ships is widely accepted as one of the measures which can assist in keeping seafarers safe from harm and protecting vessels operating in areas of increased threat.

While industry best management practice does not recommend or endorse the employment of PMSCs, the use of experienced and competent PMSCs either onboard the vessels, where legally permitted, or on a security escort vessel, can mitigate risk.

This guidance is intended to help owners/operators with pre-selection considerations before using private maritime security services.

Guidelines for the Employment of Private Maritime Security Companies is available as a free download at https://www.ocimf.org/publications/information-papers

Source: OCIMF