OCIMF releases a new paper on Human Factors in management systems

The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) has released a new paper providing a framework to integrate Human Factors into management systems. Human Factors: Management and Self Assessment is intended help companies and leadership teams address the conditions and systems that influence human actions and decisions, and so promote safety and excellence across all operations.

OCIMF Managing Director Rob Drysdale said: “Human Factors is an integral part of the OCIMF strategy. It is a key enabler to further reduce safety, environment, security and health impacts within our industry. That means that it has to be part of any management system. However, a Human Factors element cannot be implemented overnight – it takes time for companies to become familiar with the concepts and understand how to apply them practically. Publishing this information paper will provide companies an opportunity to trial the ideas and provide feedback to OCIMF on potential improvements. The intention is to eventually integrate a Human Factors element into our suite of Management Self Assessments and we very much encourage feedback from users.”

Source: Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF)