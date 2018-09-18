OCIMF releases Guidelines for Offshore Tanker Operations

The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) has released a new book for the offshore industry. Guidelines for Offshore Tanker Operations provides guidance on equipment and procedures for mooring and transferring crude oil and other petroleum products between offshore terminals and offtake tankers, in particular F(P)SO and SPM buoy terminals and conventional and DP tankers.

“This new book is designed to promote compatibility and harmonisation between offshore terminals and offtake tankers so that cargo can be transferred safely”, explains OCIMF Director Rob Drysdale. “It should be essential reading for tanker technical operators, terminal operators, tanker- and terminal-based personnel, offshore project development teams, regulatory officials and anyone involved in these operations.”

With the publication of this new book, the following OCIMF books have been superseded and withdrawn:

Offshore Loading Safety Guidelines with Special Relevance to Harsh Weather Zones.

Tandem Mooring and Offloading Guidelines for Conventional Tankers at F(P)SO Facilities.

Recommendations for Equipment Employed in the Bow Mooring of Conventional Tankers at Single Point Moorings.

This is the second book OCIMF has released for the offshore industry this year, following on from the release of Cargo Guidelines for F(P)SOs in July.

Source: OCIMF