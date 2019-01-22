Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / OCIMF releases new information paper on Volatile Organic Compound emissions

OCIMF releases new information paper on Volatile Organic Compound emissions

in International Shipping News 22/01/2019

OCIMF released a new information paper on 17 January on Volatile Organic Compound Emissions from Cargo Systems on Oil Tankers.

This information paper presents the technologies and methods that are currently available for controlling or treating Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions from oil tanker loading and during vessel transit.

It includes information on regulations, equipment, safety concerns, training and other design and installation considerations that will help operators better understand the technologies and methods available for controlling these emissions.

Cover: Volatile Organic Compound Emissions from Cargo Systems on Oil Tankers. Click image to download PDF.

Source: OCIMF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software