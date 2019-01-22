OCIMF releases new information paper on Volatile Organic Compound emissions

OCIMF released a new information paper on 17 January on Volatile Organic Compound Emissions from Cargo Systems on Oil Tankers.

This information paper presents the technologies and methods that are currently available for controlling or treating Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions from oil tanker loading and during vessel transit.

It includes information on regulations, equipment, safety concerns, training and other design and installation considerations that will help operators better understand the technologies and methods available for controlling these emissions.

Source: OCIMF