OCIMF updates the Guidelines for Transiting the Turkish Straits

in Marine Insurance P&I Club News 31/03/2021

The Turkish Straits present a unique navigational challenge. OCIMF has updated the Guidelines for Transiting the Turkish Straits (published in 2007) and provided additional guidance.

This information paper considers new and updated regulations and traffic systems. To help the development of risk assessments for companies operating in this area the guide outlines the risks for transiting the Straits and provides recommendations.

Source: The Standard Club

