OCIMF’s Transition to Digitalised Tanker Inspections Gathers Pace

The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) has successfully completed the first phase of the ‘four-phased’ roll-out and testing of the digitalised tanker inspection regime, SIRE 2.0, which will replace all existing SIRE inspections for tankers. Phase 2 of the transition is now underway, with invited programme users testing the entire end-to-end SIRE 2.0 inspection process with minimal support from the OCIMF Secretariat.

SIRE inspections are widely used by the marine industry to assess vessel safety and operational performance. As a digitalised inspection programme, SIRE 2.0 transforms the way inspections are carried out, with OCIMF-accredited inspectors completing a bespoke risk-based inspection questionnaire (CVIQ) using a tablet device rather than a static paper questionnaire. This means no two inspections will be the same and vessel operators and crew must be prepared to respond to any question within the SIRE 2.0 Question Library.

SIRE 2.0 also has an increased focus on assessing the human element, an ability for vessel operators as well as inspectors to submit photographic and documentary evidence and introduces the ability for inspectors to highlight how crews have exceeded expectations.

Aaron Cooper, Programmes Director, OCIMF, said: “We are transitioning to SIRE 2.0 over several phases as we recognise that moving to a digitalised regime with new processes and procedures is a significant change for industry and it needs to be done very carefully.

“Phase one – where a limited number of invited parties conducted SIRE 2.0 inspections with the support of our project team – was a great success overall and we have been able to gather crucial feedback and recommendations from participants. Phase two, which is now underway, sees a greater number of participants involved and conducting SIRE 2.0 inspections, this time without our support, so we can really interrogate how user-friendly the system is and – of course – collect feedback and opinions through the Suggestions for Improvement function within SIRE 2.0 and in our follow-up sessions.”

OCIMF has been actively engaging with industry through industry engagements and training sessions and is urging all programme participants to ensure they are fully familiarised with all documentation relating to SIRE 2.0. The organisation stressed that all parties involved in a tanker inspection, including Captains and crew, should be familiarised using the training resources provided by OCIMF and available to industry here. Particular attention should be paid to the document SIRE 2.0 Conditions of Participation, Policies and Procedures, available here.

“It is imperative that, when the time comes, all users of the programme take the opportunity to participate in phase three – when all programme users will have the opportunity to conduct a SIRE 2.0 inspection to test their own readiness. When SIRE 2.0 does fully ‘go-live’ at phase four, the existing system, VIQ7, will be withdrawn. Operators, programme participants and recipients really should take the opportunity to test their readiness before SIRE 2.0 becomes the commercial tool. They need to be preparing and familiarising themselves with all of the materials now.” Cooper added.

All companies engaged in the SIRE programme will be provided with ample notice before Phase 3 is activated. Phase 3 will provide all programme participants with the opportunity to conduct SIRE 2.0 inspections for familiarisation and testing purposes, however VIQ7 will still be used as the commercial inspection programme throughout Phase 3.

More phase-specific information will be provided to all programme participants in the coming weeks through the existing SIRE programme portal.

Source: The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF)