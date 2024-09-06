October exports of main Nigerian crude oil grades fall, programmes show

Loadings of Nigeria’s main crude oil grades are set to fall month-on-month in October, preliminary schedules seen by Reuters show.

A total of 24 cargoes of Qua Iboe, Forcados, Bonny Light and Bonga will load in October, compared with 26 in September. Loadings will total 742,000 barrels per day in October.

Qua Iboe will load four cargoes at 123,000 bpd in October, while Bonga will load the same number of cargoes at 134,000 bpd.

Bonny Light loadings will total six cargoes at 187,000 bpd, and the Forcados stream will load the most at 10 cargoes, or 298,000 bpd.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Robert Harvey; Editing by Jan Harvey)