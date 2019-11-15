October Marks Record Month for the Tanker Market

The tanker market was quite the ride for ship owners. In its latest monthly report, OPEC said that a host of factors in the tanker market in October pushed rates to the highest on record on all major routes. The market had been expecting a seasonal pickup in demand and some tightness on the tanker availability side as tankers were scheduled to be taken out of service to have scrubbers installed ahead of IMO 2020. However, geopolitical developments, such as the announcement of sanctions on two subsidiaries of one of the largest shippers in the world, China’s Cosco, led to some panic fixing and rates surged. While rates quickly fell back, average dirty spot freight rates in October more than doubled m-o-m and were sharply higher y-o-y. Clean rates were also pulled higher, as some clean ships were repurposed to carry dirty freight, resulting in a lower but still considerable increase on average in clean spot freight rates.

Spot fixtures

Global spot fixtures rose in October, increasing by 0.52 mb/d or 2.7% m-o-m, but remained below last year’s levels, down 1.53 mb/d or 7% compared to the same month a year ago. However, fixtures were the highest since March 2019.

OPEC spot fixtures averaged 13.55 mb/d in October, some 3% or 420 tb/d higher than in the previous month but some 5% or 780 tb/d lower y-o-y. Fixtures from the Middle East-to-West were sharply higher, averaging 1.37 mb/d in October, representing an increase of 21% m-o-m but remained 15% lower than last year. In contrast, fixtures on the Middle East-to-East route reversed some of the previous month’s gains, declining 100 tb/d or 1% in October to 8.07 mb/d. Compared to the same month last year, rates on the route increased 300 tb/d or 4%. Outside the Middle East fixtures averaged 4.10 mb/d in October, an increase of 0.28 mb/d or 7% from the previous month but a decline of 830 tb/d or 17% compared to the same month last year.

Sailings and arrivals

OPEC sailings rose 1% m-o-m in October, averaging 25.13 mb/d. Sailings from the Middle East edged up 1% or 220 tb/d in October to average 18.51. Crude arrivals showed mixed movement in October. Arrivals in West Asia edged lower m-o-m in October but fell 2% or 110 tb/d y-o-y. Arrivals in the Far East saw a negligible increase m-o-m but dropped 810 tb/d or 9% y-o-y. Meanwhile, arrivals in Europe declined 110 tb/d m-o-m but were marginally higher y-o-y. North American arrivals were also largely unchanged, but declined 120 tb/d or 1% y-o-y.

Dirty tanker freight rates

Very large crude carriers (VLCCs)

VLCC spot freight rates surged in October with gains across all routes. The Middle East-to-East route jumped 116% compared to the previous month, to stand at WS135 points in October. Freight rates registered for tankers operating on the Middle East-to-West routes in October increased by 174% m-o-m to stand at WS83 points. West Africa-to-East routes in October also showed gains, increasing 104% from a month ago, to average WS130 points.

Suezmax

Suezmax average spot freight rates also surged in October. Rates for tankers operating on the West Africato-US Gulf Coast (USGC) route averaged WS166 points, a gain of 142%. Rates on the Northwest Europe-toUSGC route saw the highest gains in percentage terms, increasing by a whopping 199% to average WS151 points.

Aframax

Rising tides in the tanker market even lifted the Aframax sector, although to a lesser extent. The Indonesiato-East route led gains with an increase of 91% to average WS174 points. Caribbean to US East Coast rose 42% to average WS188 points. Meanwhile, the intra-Med route increased 59% to average WS176 points and the Med-to-North West Europe route averaged WS153 points, an increase of 45%.

Clean tanker freight rates

The clean spot tanker market also saw across-the-board increases in October, with spot freight rates rising both East and West of Suez.

Clean tanker spot freight rates West of Suez averaged WS155 points, representing an overall gain of 49% over the previous month. The Mediterranean-to-Mediterranean and Med-to-Northwest Europe routes both saw increases of around 50% to average WS157 points and WS167 points, respectively. Meanwhile, rates on the Northwest Europe-to-USEC route rose 47% to WS141 points. On the East of Suez route, clean tanker spot freight rates rose 33% in October from the previous month to WS164 points, with the Singapore-to-East route increasing 18% to WS163 points, while the Middle East-toEast route averaged WS165 points for a gain of 52%.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide