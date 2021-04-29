Octopi by Navis Announces Expanded Customer Base Including

Octopi, part of Navis and Cargotec Corporation, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that it has expanded its customer base with the addition of four new intermodal and marine customers including Arrow Terminals Inc., Coastal Cargo Company, Savage and its first European intermodal customer, MBOX Terminals. With the addition of these terminals, and as a result of the increased demand for cloud-based solutions due to the pandemic, Octopi by Navis has continued to gain momentum in the small to mid-sized marine and intermodal terminal market

With Octopi as a strategic partner during this unprecedented time, global terminals have been able to incorporate a cloud-based solution into their business strategy that can be implemented quickly via remote assistance from the Navis team – giving stakeholders increased visibility and access to real-time information, all without the added IT investment. The terminals that have signed subscription agreements with Octopi, have demonstrated the global need for the cloud-based TOS in the ocean shipping industry and the desire for easier technology implementation for better business results.

● MBOX Terminals – As the first intermodal terminal in South and Central Serbia, MBOX Terminals DOO offers direct access to regions of Central and Southern Serbia, Western Bulgaria and Northern Part of North Macedonia. MBOX Intermodal Terminal will operate as the new gateway to the Serbian market and will open the door for new ports to the region via ocean and rail connections. Octopi by Navis was selected as the TOS at its intermodal location because it is a contemporary platform that will help their team increase visibility of cargo movements for all carriers and other clients.

● Arrow Terminals Inc. – Arrow Terminals Inc. handles breakbulk cargo, mainly focused on aluminum, lumber and wood pulp at its terminal in Port Manatee, FL. When Arrow Terminals was looking to upgrade its TOS to a more modern, flexible and secure platform, it chose Octopi’s cloud-based TOS to meet its needs due to its easy implementation process, as well as its ability to seamlessly accommodate its existing business processes with a more modern solution.

● Coastal Cargo Company – Coastal Cargo operates with stevedoring and port terminal operations capabilities to handle a mix of cargo at its facility in New Orleans, LA. The terminal has ample berth and warehousing space on-site and also provides easy access to rail and the interstate highway system, which gives it a competitive edge over other terminals in the region. As Coastal Cargo had plans to upgrade to a more modern TOS to support their changing business needs, Octopi was the natural choice because it offered an implementation process with no additional IT costs, and provides training options for its terminal operators with both virtual and in-person experiences.

● Savage – Savage is building and operating the first intermodal rail terminal in the state of Idaho, which will provide a more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally option for agriculture producers and shippers to transport their products to Northwest seaports for export to Asia and other global markets. Savage signed a subscription agreement with Octopi to help them deliver tangible value to this terminal’s overall productivity that will result in business growth for the terminal.

“During this year, our company has been a strategic partner to those terminals who are looking to adapt their business models to accommodate the changes in the industry brought on by the pandemic,” said Luc Castera, Director of Product, Octopi by Navis. “We are pleased that our customers around the world are seeing value in our TOS and the benefits it brings to their businesses and due to the success, we have additional plans for the cloud-based solution to grow through the rest of the year, including expanding into more intermodal sites, globally.”

Source: Navis