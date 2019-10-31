Octopi by Navis Unveils Expanded General Cargo Functionality

Octopi, part of Navis, and Cargotec Corporation, a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, today announced a set of new features and updates for general and mixed cargo terminal operators. Currently available on the Octopi TOS, some of the new features include expanded stripping and stuffing functionality, tallying capabilities, overland cargo tracking and new general cargo-focused key performance indicators (KPIs) for the Octopi Dashboard. The Octopi TOS will be available for demonstration at TOC Americas in Cartagena on October 29-31.

Built using direct input from current general and mixed cargo operators, the expanded general cargo capabilities are part of a broader effort to extend the benefits of Octopi’s world-class container shipping functionality to terminals managing other types of cargo.

“General cargo terminals are a key component of our current and future customer base and, with their feedback in hand, we are excited to expand our functionality to better address their business needs,” said Martin Bardi, VP of Global Sales at Octopi. “This new feature set is a welcome addition to the Octopi platform and builds upon our already-robust container shipping terminal capabilities.”

Octopi by Navis will also present the new features on an upcoming webinar, titled Understanding General Cargo: Challenges and Opportunities, which will take place on November 12, 2019 at 11:00 EST. It will explore the unique challenges faced by terminals that handle general cargo as well as the practices and tools best suited to successfully meet those challenges and optimize terminal operations.

Launched in 2015, Octopi is a modern and lightweight cloud-based TOS designed for small- and medium-sized container, general and mixed cargo terminals—replacing pen & paper, Excel and older TOS systems. Octopi delivers a cost-effective and easy-to-use TOS solution with core planning and execution capabilities including EDI exchange, gate processing, general cargo capabilities, yard management, vessel planning and critical reporting and invoicing functions. Additionally, the solution offers built-in business intelligence dashboards as well as general cargo capabilities.

The TOS is currently in use at 13 sites in seven countries and has seen significant interest following its acquisition by Navis in March 2019, including recent partnerships with Tropical Shipping, Worldwide Terminals Fernandina and Port International du Cap Haitien.

Source: Navis