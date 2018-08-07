Odd one out

Disappointing first half volumes from Asia to North Europe are at odds with other booming markets, but there are signs of improvement as rates recover.

Revised data shows that container shipments from Asia to North Europe in the first six months of 2018 were almost identical to the first half of last year at nearly 4.9 million teu. According to the new numbers from CTS, westbound demand declined by 1.6% year-on-year in the second quarter, following on from an upwardly revised 1.8% gain in the first three months.

Source: Drewry