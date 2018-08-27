Odfjell: A Stable quarter; presence in Antwerp increased

Odfjell posted its 2Q18 report after the market closed yesterday. Chemical Tanker results were stable in a challenging environment, while Terminals improved; figures came in line with our expectations. The main news was that Odfjell has increased its presence in Antwerp by acquiring LG’s part of the terminal. Outlook remains positive, while US-China trade war is not anticipated to have a significant negative impact. We will make only slight adjustments to our model and our positive stance is likely to be reiterated.

Odfjell posted 2Q18 report with slightly lower

Tanker revenues offset by continuously solid Terminal performance. Chemical Tanker market remained soft in 2Q, but TCE was stable due to strong COA nominations. Adjusted for USD 58m of impairments and USD 43m of tax losses related to the sale of the Rotterdam terminal, EBITDA came spot on our expectations at USD 25m (USD 24m projected) and adj. EBIT at USD 1m (as expected). Again, negative bottom line is not surprising.

Increased shareholding of Antwerp Terminal

Odfjell has agreed to acquire LG’S indirect shareholding in Noord Native Terminals in Antwerp after OTR close and LG exit. Odfjell will increase its ownership from 12.75% to 25%. The purchase price is agreed at USD 24m (EV/EBITDA 11x), while solid expansions in the longer term are planned.

Our stance is likely to be unchanged

The challenging market should continue and 3Q results should be in line QoQ, but gradual improvement is still seen at the end of this year by the company. Furthermore, although initial Chinese tariff on US EDC, Lube Oils and Acrylonitrile is not expected to have significant impact on chemical tanker demand, involvement of Methanol and Ethylene Glycol might have a stronger impact. However, as there are alternatives to replace US volumes, namely Trinidad, Venezuela and Iran, no major negative impact is expected to volumes shipped. We will make only minor changes to our estimates following the in-line report and our Buy recommendation is likely to be reiterated.

