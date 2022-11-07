Odfjell: Astonishing profitability with spot-on revenues

Odfjell posted 3Q22 figures yesterday evening with revenues spot on our expectations, but impressive margins leading to a significant improvement QoQ. The company really managed to capture the momentum in the chemical tanker markets, and it seems that this is not the top point of the cycle – 4Q22 results are guided to be slightly better, while the segment is somewhat resilient to economic downturns. We will increase our short-term estimates following the superb report, while Buy is likely to be reiterated.

Beating 2Q22, which was called the strongest in 15 years

Last quarter was truly amazing for Odfjell, which managed to report the strongest results in 15 years, but it did not take long to beat that and if the company had USD 50m+ in EBIT three months ago, now the net profit reached USD 50m level. Adjusted for one-off items net result was USD 46m, still well above USD 30m in 2Q22 and similar expectations from us and consensus. Chemical tanker rates remained strong on all major routes, particularly East of Suez. Swing tonnage continued reducing with the less sophisticated chemical tankers swinging into clean petroleum trade, which is also a positive trend for Odfjell, while the ongoing energy crisis seems to bring more demand for energy related chemicals and biofuels than any disruptions for the trade. Terminals were stable and almost 100% commercially occupied, while the increase in net profit is due to non-recurring insurance items.

4Q should be even better

4Q is usually seasonally stronger quarter, but in times like now the seasonality effect is diluted somewhat. Global economy is experiencing a correction, but the chemical tankers are somewhat more resilient towards the downturns than many other sectors. This downturn is expected to be offset by the possibly increased imports in Europe due to reduced own production and longer distances in shipping. The orderbook is also promising, staying at very low levels, which are not expected to grow in an expensive and uncertain environment. As for the shorter period, Odfjell expects slightly improved TCE results in 4Q22 with stable terminals.

We will increase our short-term estimates somewhat following the strong report, while our recommendation is likely to be reiterated.

