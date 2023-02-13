Odfjell: No arguments to further increase Target Price

Odfjell posted 4Q22 figures on Wednesday evening with lower than we predicted revenues, but very healthy margins which led to EBITDA, EBIT and net profit to land spot on our estimates. Contract renewals were up significantly and the proposed USD 0.61/sh dividend was solid. On the other hand, 1Q23 was guided in line or slightly below 4Q22 and terminals disappointed somewhat. We stick to our symbolic NOK 100/sh Target Price but after the recent rally suggest that taking profit might be a sensible step at a time.

EBITDA, EBIT and the bottom line spot on our estimates

Not every quarter the company needs to exceed the estimates to present solid results and this was the case. Although the revenues came in significantly lower than we predicted, to reach USD 73m in EBIT or USD 50m in net profit should be valued as a success. Chemical tanker rates remained strong throughout the quarter, while the swing tonnage was communicated to have remained at low levels due to high margins in the CPP trades. As the end of the year is the busiest time to renew the contracts, it should be noted that the average COA rate renewal increased by 26% in 4Q22, although the COA coverage rate declined a bit to 46% (55% 4Q21, 49% 3Q22). However, this time the Terminals disappointed somewhat, a downward move explained by an arctic blast in the US leading to a brief period of business interruptions.

Dividends in line with expectations

Odfjell declared USD 0.61/sh dividends for 2H22, in line with our expectations of USD 0.65/sh. This, in addition to USD 0.23/sh for 1H22, brings the annual dividend yield to just short of 10%, which is a very solid level indeed.

Somewhat mixed guidance

The start of 2023 was said to be somewhat slow in the spot market, but it should be offset by improved COA rates. TCE results in 1Q23 are guided to be in line or slightly below 4Q22. Although the underlying results from Odfjell Terminals are guided to remain stable in 1Q23, there is an indication that the company is not firm in regards of activity levels due to continued uncertainty introduced by macroeconomic and geopolitical risk factors. On the supply side, there are few vessels on order and limited capacity for new orders. Newbuilding prices are also discouraging new orders.

Taking a pause

It was not a weak report and we did not lower our Target Price, but after a recent share rally almost hit our TP, we decided to take a neutral stance towards the stock until further development.

Source: Norne Research