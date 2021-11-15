Odfjell: No surprises in the report with in-line figures and reiterated outlook

Odfjell posted 3Q21 figures on Wednesday evening with figures in line with our and consensus’ estimates and zero surprises elsewhere. Lower chemical exports in the U.S. were offset by increased demand from the Far East. 4Q21 is guided to be in line with 3Q21 results, but we anticipate slightly higher figures due to seasonality. The LT fundamentals remain promising, therefore with limited changes to estimates our Buy recommendation is reiterated at an unchanged NOK 40/sh Target Price.

Somewhat stronger than guided quarter

Despite guiding slower quarter QoQ, Odfjell delivered slightly better results, very much in line with our and consensus’ expectations. Odfjell marked that there was a difference among the stronger eastern hemisphere and the weaker western countries, namely, the supply disruptions in the U.S. However, the total volumes lifted were stable during the quarter and let the Tanker segment deliver USD 57m in EBITDA (vs. USD 54m our expectations). Adjusted for the impairment of USD 21m related to the sale agreement of the last remaining short-sea regional vessels in Asia, EBIT came in at USD 13m, while adj. bottom line was at USD -4m (USD -7m 2Q21), slightly beating our and consensus’ predictions.

4Q guided in line, long-term outlook reiterated

Odfjell communicated that although there are signs of improvements in the markets, but it will take time for a recovery to materialize and therefore the company expects the underlying results in 4Q21 to be in line with 3Q21. We anticipate slightly better figures QoQ due to the fourth quarter being seasonally stronger. As for the longer term, the positive outlook is reiterated – the aging chemical tanker fleet is expected to grow by around 1% annually over the next three years, while the chemicals demand growth is projected to be +4% over the same period. In addition, the swing tonnage pressure is expected to be reversed.

Entering the period of COA removals

The COA coverage reached 51% in 3Q21, compared to 50% in 2Q21, but the company is only now entering the peak contract renewal season. The rate renewals grew by 5% last quarter and Odfjell said they will not enter into loss making contracts based on the strong market outlook.

Efficiency measures are encouraging

As we wrote many times, Odfjell takes sustainability measures very much into account. The company is using the Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER) as a measure for carbon intensity (grams of CO2 per tonne-mile) and it continuously declines, reaching the lowest ever level in 3Q21. Although this does not translate into any income statement item, we find this encouraging. All in all, we still see the solid upside for the stock projecting the rate recovery in the long term, thus, Buy is reiterated.

