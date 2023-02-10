Odfjell – Operating results spot on estimates

Odfjell posted 4Q22 figures yesterday evening with lower than we predicted revenues, but very healthy margins which led to EBITDA, EBIT and Net profit to be spot on our estimates. Contract renewals were up significantly and the proposed USD 0.61/sh dividend was solid, however, 1Q23 was guided in line or slightly below 4Q22. We will adjust our estimates accordingly, while the recommendation is under consideration after a recent rally.

EBITDA, EBIT and the bottom line spot on our estimates

Not every quarter the company needs to exceed the estimates to present very solid results and this was the case. Although the revenues came in lower than we predicted, to reach USD 73m in EBIT or USD 50m in net profit should be valued as a success. Chemical tanker rates remained strong throughout the quarter, while the swing tonnage was communicated to have remained at low levels due to high margins in the CPP trades. As the end of the year is the busiest time to renew the contracts, it should be noted that the average COA rate renewal increased by 26% in 4Q22, although the COA coverage rate declined a bit to 46% (55% 4Q21, 49% 3Q22). However, this time the Terminals disappointed somewhat, a downward move explained by an arctic blast in the US leading to a brief period of business interruptions.

Dividends in line with expectations

Odfjell declared USD 0.61/sh dividends for 2H22, in line with our expectations of USD 0.65/sh. This, in addition to USD 0.23/sh for 1H22, brings the annual dividend yield to just short of 10%, which is a very solid level indeed.

Somewhat mixed guidance

The start of 2023 was said to be somewhat slow in the spot market, but it should be offset by improved COA rates. TCE results in 1Q23 are guided to be in line or slightly below 4Q22. Although the underlying results from Odfjell Terminals are guided to remain stable in 1Q23, there is a note that the company is not firm in regards of activity levels due to continued uncertainty introduced by macroeconomic and geopolitical risk factors.

We will adjust our estimates accordingly, but the recommendation is under consideration after the recent rally to almost our target.

Source: Norne Research