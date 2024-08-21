Odfjell SE 2Q24: A new record quarter for Odfjell, with markets at elevated levels due to increasing freight rates at the end of previous quarter

Highlights – 2Q24:

Odfjell´s strong performance on safety continues with high operational efficiency and no significant incidents during the quarter.

The time charter earnings in Odfjell Tankers ended at USD 215 million, compared to USD 195 million in 1Q24.

EBIT of USD 107 million compared to USD 89 million in 1Q24.

Record quarterly net result of USD 88 million. Net result adjusted for one-off items was USD 88 million compared to USD 69 million in 1Q24.

Rates on renewed COAs in the quarter were up 5% on average, covering around 6% of estimated annual contract volume.

Net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals was USD 2.9 million versus USD 3.2 million in 1Q24.

Carbon intensity (AER) for 2Q24 came in at 7.1, marginally better than 1Q24.

Odfjell took delivery of one newbuilding on long-term time charter and concluded contracts for a further two newbuildings on long-term time charter with scheduled delivery in 2027 and 2028. This increase the total number of newbuildings on order for Odfjell to 17 vessels.

Dividend of USD 1.00 per share approved by the Board based on adjusted 1H24 results.

Source: Odfjell SE