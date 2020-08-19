Odfjell SE appoints first Chief Sustainability Officer

As a part of its ambitious sustainability strategy for the coming years, Odfjell SE introduces a new executive position and appoints Øistein Jensen as the company’s first Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO).

Øistein Jensen, currently Chief of Staff, takes on the new role and will lead Odfjell SE’s company-wide work on environmental, social and governance matters (ESG).

“Our appointment of a Chief Sustainability Officer reflects our firm commitment to ESG and the responsibility we take as a global operator. We are pleased that Øistein Jensen has accepted this challenge. Sustainability is an important focus area for Odfjell, and we have ambitious targets for the coming years,” CEO Kristian Mørch said.

Odfjell launched its extensive sustainability strategy in 2018, but the work to reduce its footprints goes further back. Through dedicated efforts, the Odfjell managed fleet has significantly reduced its emissions and is en route to reaching IMO’s goal of a 40% reduction by 2030. In addition to in-house projects, Odfjell actively contributes to numerous industry initiatives which are all working towards minimizing the environmental impact of global shipping. Odfjell intends to communicate new ESG targets in the near future.

“As one of the world’s largest chemical tanker companies, Odfjell contributes to global trade. With this comes great responsibility for our employees, our investors, our customers, the local communities where we operate, and for the global environment”, the company states in its sustainability strategy.

“I look forward to contributing to Odfjell’s many projects within the broad ESG sphere, and to work together with internal and external partners to drive positive change. Odfjell has already come a long way in this field, but still has a lot of potentials. We have to advance and keep up the focus on improving operations and searching for innovations. The bar is high, but the competence and dedication of the Odfjell organization makes me very optimistic about what we can achieve,” Øistein Jensen said.

The Chief of Staff position will cease, and other parts of the organization will assume the various tasks for this role.

Source: Odfjell