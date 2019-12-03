Odfjell SE expands stainless steel chemical tanker pool in a new partnership with Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc

Odfjell SE announces that the company has reached an agreement with Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc (N8CTI, a N-OTC registered company), where the latter will add 4 modern 25,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers to Odfjell’s existing pool, the Chempool25.

Following delivery of the vessels, the pool will total 19 vessels with Odfjell contributing with 10 vessels, CTG 5 vessels and N8CTI 4 vessels. Odfjell will continue to be the operator of all vessels in the pool.

“We are pleased to welcome N8CTI as a partner. N8CTI brings first-class vessels to the pool, and we look forward to the cooperation and to further develop our pool partnerships. With this expansion, Odfjell will operate one of the largest fleets of modern 25,000 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers in the world. This is another step in consolidating the chemical tanker industry, and it enables us to offer unparalleled flexibility and service to our customers,” said Kristian Mørch, CEO of Odfjell SE.

The 4 vessels are expected to enter the pool during 1Q2020. The Chempool25 fleet operates as part of Odfjell’s total commercial fleet of around 80 advanced chemical tankers, trading around the world.

Source: Odfjell