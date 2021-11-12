Odfjell SE: Potential buyback of own bonds and tap issue

Odfjell SE (the “Company”) has mandated Nordea and Swedbank to explore the possibility of a conditional buyback of the outstanding bonds maturing in June 2022 ISIN NO0010796238 (ODF09) and a potential tap issue of the outstanding bond maturing in September 2023 ISIN NO 0010832181, subject to market conditions.

The purpose of the contemplated transactions is to part refinance ODF09 in accordance with the Company’s finance strategy.

Source: Odfjell