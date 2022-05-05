Odfjell SE: The chemical tanker market has continued to strengthen

Odfjell SE reported its results for the first quarter of 2022. The report shows a chemical tanker market that continued to strengthen throughout the quarter and a result in line with previous quarter, despite fewer ship days.

Highlights 1Q22:

Timecharter earnings in Odfjell Tankers of USD 136 million, unchanged from previous quarter, despite fewer ship days

Net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 3 million, in line with previous quarter

EBIT of USD 27 million, compared to USD 35 million in 4Q21

Net result of USD 11 million, compared to USD 15 million in 4Q21

Adjusted for one-offs, the 1Q22 net result was USD 9 million, compared to USD 10 million in 4Q21

COA rate renewals were up 7% on average during the quarter

Contract coverage during the quarter was 49%

The Board is recommending a dividend of NOK 1.0 per share for FY2021 to be approved by the AGM on May 5, 2022

The Board approved a dividend policy for the Company where Odfjell will pay 50% of net income adjusted for extraordinary items on a semi-annual basis

Harald Fotland has been appointed as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Fotland comes from the position as Odfjell’s Chief Operating Officer, and will assume the CEO position on May 6, 2022

“We are pleased with our 1Q22 results, which reflects the competitive strength of our platform even in unpredictable times. The chemical tanker market improved considerably in the second half of the quarter, driven by strong fundamentals and also by the crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The chemical tanker market has tightened further and we expect to report stronger results in the second quarter”, said CEO Kristian Mørch.

