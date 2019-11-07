Odfjell: Seasonally weaker 3Q19

Odfjell posted 3Q19 results this morning. It was a seasonally weaker quarter for the chemical tankers and the results adjusted for the sale of terminal in Jiangyin fell somewhat short of our projections. During the quarter the company took delivery of the largest stainless steel chemical tanker ever built and is guiding an improvement in 4Q19, while the long term positive expectations towards market development remains, therefore, we are likely to keep our Buy recommendation for the stock on little changes to estimates.

Adjusted results a bit behind expectations in a seasonally weaker quarter

Odfjell posted a bit weaker 3Q19 results than we projected. Adjusted for the NOK 14m gain from Jiangyin terminal sale EBITDA came in at USD 45m (USD 48m expected by us). The chemical tanker market was impacted by the seasonally weaker third quarter. Furthermore, a high share of plant turnarounds and the attacks on oil installations in Saudi Arabia were told to have disrupted the feedstock for chemical plants and refineries in September and let to a slower recovery after the summer than normal.

Fleet to be growing next year, contracts renewed with IMO-2020 clauses

Odfjell took delivery of the company’s first super-segregator newbuilding (49,000 dwt) from Hudong during the quarter, which is the largest stainless steel chemical tanker ever built. The second newbuilding is scheduled for delivery in November and the third in February 2020. In total, 7 vessels should be delivered by end-2020. On the IMO-2020 side, the technical operations are progressing according to plan, while the renewed contracts include the bunker adjustment clause in relation to increased prices.

4Q19 guided to show improvement, a sale of Terminals in China is considered

Improved chemical tanker fundamentals and a lower supply of swing tonnage in the market should bring the results up in 4Q19. On the terminal side, just as we predicted, Odfjell is considering to sell its terminals in China along with LG. Two remaining gas carriers are in the selling process as well.

Following the positive long term markets development expectations, we are likely to reiterate our Buy recommendation for the stock with little changes to estimates.

Source: Norne Research