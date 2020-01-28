Odfjell: Successful completion of tap issues

Odfjell SE has successfully completed tap issues in two of its outstanding senior unsecured bond issues. The bond ODF09 ISIN NO 0010796238 maturing in June 2022 will increase by NOK 100 million, and the bond with ISIN NO 0010832181 maturing in September 2023 will increase by NOK 200 million, in total NOK 300 million.

The bonds relating to ODF09 will be issued under a temporary ISIN NO 0010874308, until a listing prospectus for the additional bonds has been approved. Net proceeds from the tap issues will be used to refinance existing lease financing and for general corporate purposes.

Arctic Securities AS, DNB Markets and Pareto Securities AS acted as Joint Lead Managers in connection with the transaction.



Source: Odfjell