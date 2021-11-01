Odfjell: Weaker 3Q guided, but the LT remains promising

Odfjell is reporting next week and, as the main portion of revenues is from the Tanker segment, we anticipate slightly weaker figures QoQ, in line with the guidance. Although the Chemical Tanker rates are currently very little fluctuating, the long-term prospects remain promising, while the stronger CPP markets might offer a relief even in the nearest future. Until then, we find the company strongly focusing on the zero-emission goal, which does not translate into P&L figures, yet is very encouraging, thus, we keep our positive stance towards the stock at an unchanged NOK 40/sh Target Price.

Should be a weaker quarter QoQ

The Chemical Tanker market remained challenging with little movement in rates and it has been visible in Odfjell’s main competitor’s report a month ago. Odfjell itself guided the quarter to provide lower figures QoQ and we anticipate EBITDA of USD 55m (down from USD 57m in 2Q) and a negative bottom line. Hopefully, the stronger CPP markets, which followed the recovery in the oil price, would reduce the supply pressure in the Chemical Tanker market in the nearest future, while the long-term prospects remain promising on strong fundamentals: demand growth of 3-4% annually and the lagging supply with as much as 1% growth.

Focus on zero emissions

In the meantime, Odfjell has turned its focus on the very important zero-emission goal. We have mentioned previously that Odfjell goes beyond the IMO targets and aims to reduce the carbon intensity by 50% until 2030 and have a climate-neutral fleet by 2050. Odfjell’s CEO communicated that the company aims to be one of the first deep-sea shipping companies to reach this goal of zero emissions, but in order to reach this a collaboration on the global industry level is crucial and the infrastructure needs to be developed. Although this does not translate into monetary figures, we find it reassuring that the company puts much effort into this and aims to be one of the pioneers of the green shipping.

Buy reiterated on little changes to estimates

We do not expect anything out of ordinary to be reported next week and reiterate Buy recommendation for the stock seeing a bumpy road just ahead of us, but very solid fundamentals paving the way for the bright longer-term future.

Source: Norne Research