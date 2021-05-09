Odfjell: Weaker results when Texas froze over

Odfjell’s somewhat weaker than usual figures for 1Q21 came as no surprise. In addition to be a seasonally weak period, this quarter was also negatively impacted by extraordinary weather conditions. However, this was expected by us and our estimates were in line with the results. 2Q21 is guided to be stronger, while the long-term positive supply/demand balance expectations bear no changes, therefore, our Buy recommendation for the share is reiterated under little changes to estimates and NOK 40/sh Target Price.

Seasonal weaker quarter, but in line with our expectations

Nothing surprising came from Odfjell’s 1Q21 report yesterday. The winter was unusually cold in Florida but at least we know the impact is bearable “when Texas freezes over”. Seasonal weakness, weather conditions and a challenging CPP market were the main reasons for somewhat weaker than usual figures, however, the main metrics were in line with our expectations. Proportionate EBITDA for Tanker segment, the metric to look at, came at USD 53m (spot on our USD 53m expectations), which can be valued as a rather healthy performance. Notably, the two gas carriers are now incorporated in Odfjell Tankers. COA coverage was little changed at 48% compared to 47% previously and the trend of positive COA renewals should resume with the expected improved chemical tanker markets in 2H21. The congestion in Suez Canal only had minor impact on operations.

Fundamentals remain strong, improvement in 2Q guided

While Odfjell expects limited improvements in the chemical tanker market in 2Q21, the results should be higher QoQ due to seasonality, less off-hire days and less operational disturbances as experienced by the Texas freeze in 1Q21. The longer-term fundamentals remain very promising, with the Chemical vessel supply growth calculated at 1% annually between 2021 and 2023, well behind the chemicals supply growth, which is estimated to reach 4% annually over the same period. 6.1% of current chemical tankers will be above 25 years and 18% will be above 20 years by 2023. The supply is dependent on the recovery from Covid-19, but the lockdowns are gradually easing driven by increased vaccinations, while the stimulus helps.

New sustainability measure lets us track the CO2 emission progress

One of Odfjell’s previously presented climate target was a 50% reduction of carbon intensity from 2008 to 2030. The company presented an Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER), which measures the grams of CO2 per tonne-mile for Odfjell’s fleet. In 2008 AER stood at 11.78 gCO2/dwt-nm and it gradually reduced to 8.53 in 1Q21, which already is a 27% reduction.

The results came in line with our expectations and nothing surprising was announced in the report, thus, our positive stance towards the stock was reiterated with limited changes to estimates and the same NOK 40/sh TP.

Source: Norne Research