Annual inflation in the OECD area picked up to 1.8 % in November, compared with 1.6% in October 2019. Annual inflation excluding food and energy also increased, marginally, to 2.1% in November compared with 2.0% in October. Food prices rose by 1.6% in November, compared with 1.4% in October while energy price deflation slowed to (minus) 1.1% in November compared with (minus) 3.0% in October.



Source: OECD