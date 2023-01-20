Official announcement at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos of the Top Innovators – Sinay is one of the winners of the Ocean Data Challenge

Maritime tech company Sinay is selected as a “Top Innovator” by the World Economic Forum by winning the Ocean Data Challenge and thereby proving its ability to reduce impacts. Sinay is proud to be part of the winning cohort of the Ocean Data Challenge organized by the World Economic Forum on the Uplink digital platform.

Today, the official announcement has been made by Will Marshall, Co-Founder & CEO of Planet Labs during the live session ‘The Earth Data Revolution’ at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. This win confirms Sinay ‘s ability to create a real value for the maritime industry while protecting the marine biodiversity. Indeed, using Sinay solutions, maritime companies drastically reduce their time and cost for searching the right information and increase their operation efficiency as well as reducing their impact on ocean biodiversity. “The World Economic Forum’s UpLink and Ocean Action Agenda platforms are proud to recognize

Sinay among the winners of our Ocean Data Challenge. In many cases, more data isn’t always the answer.

The key is drawing actionable insights from that data that’s already being collected. The Selection Committee believed Sinay’s application of AI to maritime data offered a compelling business case and addresses key ocean data challenges.” says Ron Tardiff – Acting Lead, Ocean Innovation – Ocean Action Agenda, World Economic Forum.

Being recognized as a Top Innovator by the World Economic Forum is thrilling for Sinay. It really demonstatres our expertise and the positive impacts of our solutions to preserve the Ocean”, adds Yanis SOUAMI, CEO of SINAY.

We are now looking forward to working alongside the other winners, joining a great community of pioneering entrepreneurs, fund owners and experts who are accelerating the transition to a sustainable world, and scaling our impact. Providing a digital ecosystem to all maritime stakeholders and helping them optimize operational efficiency and lower ocean pollution is more important than ever.

The maritime industry needs to change, and Sinay is convinced that their products are ways to do it.

Source: Sinay