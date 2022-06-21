Offshore floating oil, gas production and storage vessel completed in Dalian

FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32, super-large floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel and one of the world’s largest FPSO projects, has been completed and delivered in Dalian, Northeast China’s Liaoning Province.

The vessel was the 11th FPSO project retrofitted by the COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) Co to Japanese company MODEC Inc, a global supplier and operator of offshore floating platforms, COSCO said on Saturday.

China COSCO Shipping Corp is one of the world’s largest container shipping companies.

The delivery further enhanced the core competitiveness of China’s high-end marine engineering equipment, Chinanews.com reported on Saturday, citing Wang Yu, the general manager of the Dalian company.

The vessel was modified from a very large crude carrier (VLCC) of 332 meters in length, 58 meters in width and 31 meters in depth.

It is also one of the world’s largest FPSO projects to be put into operation, with a depth of 1,900 meters, a storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels and a processing capacity of 150,000 barrels of crude oil and 212 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

It can also produce 240,000 barrels of water injection per day, and will eventually operate in the Búzios subsalt oil field in Brazil.

The FPSO project integrated various functions, including production processing, storage and unloading, personnel housing and production command.

It can operate continuously in the offshore oil field for 28 years without docking and maintenance, and it’s known as “a giant offshore oil processing plant.”

The living area was designed and built in accordance with the highest technical standards in Brazil, and it can accommodate 160 people at a time with a living standard close to a five-star hotel.

In the first five months of 2022, China imported a total of 217 million tons of crude oil, down 1.7 percent compared with the same period of 2021, while the price per ton topped 4,463 yuan, or rising 55.6 percent, according to Chinese customs data.

Source: Global Times