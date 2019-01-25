Oil And Gas For 2019 — Playing The Right Cards To Win

OPEC identified US shale producers as competitors in 2014, and OPEC pays attention to the economics of US shale plays. Like the poker player who can see all your cards and chips, OPEC sees the hands held by publicly traded companies. OPEC’s sovereign wealth funds have also paid the ante to see the cards and chips held by private equity-backed oil and gas companies.

OPEC and Russia bluffed the market in 2018 with pronouncements of curtailed production that proved false in the fall with accurate production and inventory numbers. The whipsaw was exacerbated when the Trump administration bluffed the market and Iran with sanctions that were soon surrendered to maintain low fuel prices prior to the midterm elections. The administration’s unexpected war on crude oil prices at the expense of GDP and jobs diverged from the administration’s support for coal, steel, aluminum and other domestic industries. As the price of WTI fell from $70 to $50, the prospective lost GDP for 2019 is at least $84 billion. Capital allocations, rig counts, and employment are falling already.

Going forward, anticipating the play of the strongest player at the table, Tony Romo would point out that Vladimir Putin wins either way because his poker game is Hi/Lo. High oil prices provide wealth to Russia, more political discord across energy importing Europe, more competition for OPEC, and recessionary pressures across the global economy. Low oil prices sow discord across the Middle East and strategically weakens the US oil producing industry. Either outcome notches a win for Putin over US foreign policy.

It is a game that most US producers cannot afford to play into 2019.

Expanded domestic production will again push supplies higher and prices lower. The lack of effective takeaway capacity in moving resources to consumer markets will keep wellhead prices down in the Permian Basin and Marcellus/Utica shales. These temporary market displacements will continue until further pipelines are built from the Permian and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is completed.

Natural gas producers have a better cost structure than some of the oil producers that are concentrated in the shale regions. The marginal cost of gas production from shales has consistently been about $1 per thousand cubic feet, or mcf, while wellhead prices have generally been above $2 per mcf. The oil producers in the shale regions do not have revenues that are double their costs but instead have margins too close to breakeven for some.

To survive in the long run, US producers will need to accelerate efficiencies and cost reductions. Pundits and aggressive investment relations departments tout lower breakeven for the US shale plays, but the entirety of their data reflects survivorship bias – that is, only the companies with costs below the low prices of 2015-2016 survived. More cost reductions are necessary for the high cost plays.

Boardrooms must be hopping. Write-downs of reserves and valuations are forthcoming in the year-end statements. The sharp decline in the oil price in the last quarter of 2018 will be the primary catalyst, but this recently published Wall Street Journal data analysis shows that some shale producers may have regularly overstated production and reserves. Capital providers will remain wary of pumping new capital into public and private companies, but well-funded companies will be able to make relatively inexpensive acquisitions over the first half of 2019.

2018 was marked by public companies pursuing large share buyback programs. These programs, especially when pursued across a wide spectrum of an industry, indicate that the market valuations are less than the cost of replacing assets, that is, Tobin’s q < 1. The management teams cannot generate competitive returns with internal drilling programs and, therefore, begin a liquidation of the company by buying back shares.

The domestic industry faces real competitive pressure for capital. The Dow Jones Oil & Gas Total Stock Market Index peaked at 8,143 on June 23, 2014, and now is below 4,800. By most measures, the returns available to oil and gas investors in the public markets have been completely dominated by other industries over the past five years.

Institutional investors underweight oil and gas in portfolios because consistent returns are dominated by other industries’ returns. The late MIT economist Stephen Ross’ Arbitrage Pricing Theory is instructive. As money flowed to the shale plays, prices of the properties were bid up and, consequently, returns were bid down. The inability of industry players to effectively hedge against their own success in bringing crude oil to market meant lower prices for crude oil in addition to becoming a target of the Saudis and OPEC.

Because of this overall lack of investor interest, exits to public market for private equity-backed companies are stunted. One solution has been for private equity-backed companies to exit by share exchanges with public companies, essentially performing reverse mergers.

Where should dedicated oil and gas investors go? As investors pursued shale plays, much like the tilting ship in the old Colombian coffee commercial, they ignored offshore and onshore conventional reservoirs and the prices for such plays fell. But production from these reservoirs is greater than shale production around the globe and domestically. Technological advances in seismic and completions have led to lower cost discoveries and expansions across older fields. Examples include the continued expansion of oil production in Kern County, California and BP’s new offshore initiatives at Atlantis and Thunder Horse.

Experienced – we will not say “old” – geologists say that hydrocarbons are usually found where they were found earlier. These “new” finds with pre-existing access to markets is the low-cost initiative that producers and investors should follow for 2019.

Source: Forbes