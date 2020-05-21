Oil at highest since March on lower U.S. inventories, recovering demand

Oil rose on Thursday to its highest since March, supported by lower U.S. crude inventories, OPEC-led supply cuts and recovering demand as governments ease restrictions on people’s movements imposed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Crude prices have slumped in 2020, with global benchmark Brent hitting a 21-year low below $16 a barrel in April as demand collapsed. With fuel use rising and more signs that the supply glut is being tackled, Brent has since more than doubled.

Brent crude for July rose 76 cents, or 2.1%, to $36.51 per barrel by 1220 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 51 cents, or 1.5%, to $34.00. Both benchmarks are at their highest since March 11.

“Global supply has been curtailed to a great degree,” said Rystad Energy analyst Paola Rodriguez Masiu. “We are on a clear path to a gradual recovery now.”