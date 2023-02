Oil began to be pumped on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline from Iraq to Turkey on Tuesday, after it was halted due to massive earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey on Monday, a Turkish energy official said.

Exports from Ceyhan were expected to resume on Tuesday as well, the person said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Daren Butler)