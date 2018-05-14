Oil could hit $US100 a barrel in wake of Trump’s Iran decision, banks say

The price of Brent crude oil could jump as high as $US100 a barrel next year as sanctions on Iran shrink inventories, analysts warn.

Bank of America Merril Lynch analysts said the Brent crude price was likely to reach $US90 by mid-2019. If OPEC and Russia kept in place their existing oil production cuts for 2018 and beyond, the price could even rise to $US100 before the end of next year, they said.

“We introduce a second-quarter $US90 a barrel Brent price target for 2019 and see a risk of $US100 a barrel oil next year, although we are concerned that these market dynamics could unfold over a shorter timeframe,” BoA strategist Franciso Blanch said.

It follows a decision by US President Donald Trump to dump a nuclear agreement with Iran and reinstate “the highest level of economic sanctions” on Iranian oil, potentially pulling almost 1 million barrels of oil a day from the global market.

The Brent crude price leapt to $US77.97 a barrel overnight before slipping 0.5 per cent in Friday afternoon trading to $US77.22.

Mr Trump’s decision to reinstate oil sanctions could not have come at a worse time for consumers but a good time for the market.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, as well as Russia, have already slashed their oil production over the past 12 months to revive the commodity’s futures after Brent crude prices slumped to about $US45 a barrel in June last year.

This, combined with collapsing oil production in Venezuela – previously a major oil producer – has significantly shrunk global oil levels. The International Energy Agency has said “with just under half of global oil supply subject to restraint and oil demand growing steadily, the impact on stocks has been substantial”.

Citi analysts said the latest disruption to oil supplies would probably be the test case for whether Saudi Arabia and the rest of OPEC would keep the already announced production cuts to the end of this year or extend them into 2019, driving oil prices even higher than current levels.

“President Trump has already stepped up pressure on OPEC to end supply cuts due to higher US gasoline prices looming,” Citi analysts said.

“This is a clear bullish development. With prices moving close to $US80 a barrel and with a great opportunity presented to Saudi Arabia and Russia to regain market share without crashing the oil price, we think there is a good chance the current OPEC+ deal will end by the end of 2018, if not before.”

BoA analysts forecast a strong average price for the year ahead.

“With stocks falling quickly during the course of the next 18 months, we would expect continued upside pressure on crude oil prices and see Brent averaging $US75 a barrel in 2019 compared to $US70 a barrel this year,” BoA analysts said.

However, RBC Capital Markets head of commodity Helima Croft was much less bullish on future oil prices. She had a more conservative Brent crude average of $US70 a barrel for 2018, forecasting it to fall to $US68 a barrel in the second quarter of 2019.

If the oil price were to rise to $US100, it could add a minimum of 21 cents a litre to the average Australian fuel price at the bowser. For the week ending on May 6, the weekly average Australian petrol price was $1.46, although it reached an average high of $1.48 in major cities.

Source: Sydney Morning Herald