Oil demand recovered by 20% in May against April – Russian Energy Minister

Oil demand remains at a low level but the demand in May increased by 20% against April, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said, cited by the Ministry.

“Despite the grave situation, the industry continues working. We also see that motor gasoline prices remain flat year-to-date and diesel fuel prices increased by just 1.5% from the year-start,” the Minister noted.

The oil surplus is about 7-12 mln barrels per day so far but the Energy Ministry expects market rebalancing owing to demand growth in June – July, Novak added.

Oilfield services

The demand for oilfield services plummeted 50% and the government has prepared support measures for the sector.

“We have prepared a range of proposals related to support of [oilfield service] companies, with the demand for their services down by 50% approximately. [The demand] should be brought to at least 80% of the level, as it was last year,” the source noted.

Source: TASS