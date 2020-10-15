Oil demand won’t hit pre-pandemic level before 2022: IEA’s Birol

Global oil demand may not recover to its pre-pandemic level of around 100 million b/d until at least 2022 despite signs of it recovering in Asia as many countries are re-introducing restrictions that affect their economies, the head of the International Energy Agency told S&P Global Platts Oct. 14.

“It is too soon to know when, or if, demand returns to the 100 million b/d level we saw in 2019, but based on our estimates for 2020 and 2021 it will not happen before 2022 on an annual basis and possibly later,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a written interview with Platts ahead of the Oct. 14 Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting being hosted by Japan.

“The Asian economies were amongst the first affected by COVID-19 and the first to emerge from lockdowns. They saw a sharp, V-shaped recovery,” Birol said. “This was particularly the case in China, the world’s second biggest oil market, where in the second half of 2020 oil demand is already higher than a year ago.”

Too early to call peak oil demand

Asked about peak oil demand, Birol said: “It’s too soon to say that demand has already peaked.”

The IEA currently sees global oil demand falling by over 8 million b/d in 2020 and then recovering by over 5 million b/d in 2021, which means 2021 demand will be nearly 3 million b/d lower than in 2019, he said.

“A large share of the deficit is due to the crisis in the aviation sector, and we cannot know how quickly demand for jet fuel will recover,” Birol said. “However, in other transport sectors, e.g. passenger cars, trucks and shipping, and also for petrochemicals, there is expected to be long-term growth.”

The IEA currently sees global oil supply in 2025 will be about 2 million b/d lower than previously thought, Birol said.

“If investment remains lower for longer, then the shortfall in production will be greater,” he said. “If — as we hope — the global economy recovers quickly, so will oil demand, but if investment is constrained this increases the risk that there will be only a small spare production capacity cushion.”

‘Unprecedented’ momentum

The IEA sees “unprecedented” momentum in hydrogen, which it expects to play a key role in global clean energy transitions although technological costs remain the main barrier to it being a commercial commodity, Birol said.

“The momentum behind hydrogen is unprecedented; in many ways, hydrogen is in a similar situation where wind and solar PV were a decade ago. Taking an example, currently we have around 170 MW of installed electrolysis capacity, but there is a pipeline of projects that will increase this capacity to around 3 GW just by 2023. It seems that hydrogen could finally be ready to fulfill its longstanding promise for a lower-carbon energy future,” he said.

Birol, however, said that the cost of technology was preventing the widespread adoption of hydrogen.

“For example, the production of low-carbon hydrogen is still costly and cannot compete with conventional hydrogen production in those sectors that traditionally have had large hydrogen demand,” he said. “The cost of using hydrogen in new applications is also still high, such as in fuel-cell cars and trucks.”

While noting costs were coming down as several hydrogen technologies were starting to be deployed at scale, such as electrolyzers, Birol said hydrogen would still need specific infrastructure, a harmonization of international standards and regulations for industries to make the necessary investments.

Asked about when hydrogen would be a commercial commodity, Birol said: “It is difficult to establish a date, but international hydrogen trade needs to start soon if low-carbon hydrogen is to make an impact.”

LNG lessons

“Lessons from the successful growth of the global LNG market can be leveraged, although the case of hydrogen is somewhat different due to hydrogen’s high versatility,” he said. “The development of a hydrogen market will require a new framework that recognizes and addresses these unique characteristics.” Japan and Australia or the countries of the North Sea were making efforts to develop the first hydrogen-market experiences, which could be happening within the next decade, he added.

In Asia, several countries were taking significant steps on using hydrogen, with South Korea and China making efforts in the transport sector in the last few years, Birol said, adding that China and South Korea accounted for 70% of global sales of fuel cell vehicles in 2019.

“Hydrogen has the potential to play a key role in global clean-energy transitions,” he said. “It can be used in many different applications and deliver emissions reductions in sectors where emissions are otherwise difficult to reduce because other low-carbon alternatives are limited, such as for the production of iron and steel or chemicals, for heavy duty transport, shipping or aviation.”

Hydrogen could also help integrate greater amounts of variable renewable energy by offering the opportunity to store hydrogen for longer than power in batteries, he added.

Source: Platts