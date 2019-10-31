Oil driller Transocean sees offshore market slowly recovering

The offshore market recovery is underway, albeit at a slow rate, and Transocean expects to capitalize on a tighter market and increasing demand for high-specification rigs, the company said.

Despite a dip in oil prices over the last couple of months, customer interest is now at a five-year high, “as the shale boom that is providing the majority of all incremental supply relative to demand is much closer to its peak than was previously anticipated,” President, CEO and Executive Director Jeremy Thigpen said during the Swiss driller’s third-quarter earnings conference call.

“Productivity from onshore wells appears to have topped out in 2017 and experienced declines in 2018 followed by further declines in 2019,” Thigpen said.

Recent estimates indicate that oil prices need to average around $60/b to support US onshore supply growth of approximately 500,000 b/d, he said.

“As we look at contracting offshore, we are pleased to observe that the recovery is certainly upon us,” Thigpen said, noting a strengthening harsh-environment market and an encouraging ultra-deepwater market across multiple basins.

The company’s operating and maintenance expense increased quarter on quarter from $510 million to $547 million, the result of higher shipyard costs, the reactivation of ultra-deepwater drillships Deepwater Corcovado and Deepwater Mykonos, and the start of operations of Transocean Norgen.

It also took a $583 million impairment charge in the quarter related to three floaters scheduled for retirement.

Thigpen said Transocean will no longer operate assets at dayrates below cost of operations and will not reactivate any asset without being compensated for the reactivation and startup cost in the form of higher dayrates.

Learn the fundamentals and economics behind oil supply and refinery optimization while connecting it to the market mechanisms that drive the prices.

Further, the company will continue to remove assets that are no longer marketable.

“Our execution of this strategy is yielding some very solid results,” Thigpen said.

Looking at the active high-specification rig count, Transocean’s head of marketing Roddie Mackenzie said utilization looks like it will hit 95% by the second quarter next year.

Based on the tighter market, dayrates are projected between $170,000 per day and $260,000 per day.

“Supply is going to dry up pretty quickly,” he said.

Transocean added approximately $75 million in contract value in the third quarter, bringing its total backlog to $10.8 billion, according to its latest fleet status report.

“We continue to become more encouraged by our current and future prospects and our increasing level of tender participation. We are gaining improved visibility to additional opportunities in the harsh environment market of Norway; along with escalating interest in our fleet of high-specification ultra-deepwater assets for upcoming projects in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil and West Africa,” Thigpen said in a statement issued ahead of the call.

Source: Platts