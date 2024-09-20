Oil exports from Russia’s Novorossiisk revised up for September, sources say

Oil exports from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk were revised up by 0.14 million metric tons to 2.24 million tons or 545,000 barrels per day (bpd), two sources familiar with the matter said.

The revision comes after an additional cargo of 140,000 tons was added to the loading plan, the sources said.

Three oil grades – Russian Urals, Siberian Light and Kazakhstan’s KEBCO – are loaded from Novorossiisk port.

The overall oil loading plan from Russian western ports was set to rise to nearly 2.06 million bpd in September after the revision of Novorossiisk loadings, Reuters calculations showed.

