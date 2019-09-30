Oil Exports Slightly up in August

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has finalised oil exports for July of 111,706,135 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.603 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.556 million bpd exported inJuly .

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 107,520,044 barrels, while exports fromKirkukamounted to 3,253,665 barrels, and fromQayara928,947 barrels. Exports through Al-Samoud refinery to Jordan were 3,479 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.413 billion at an average price of $57.407 per barrel.

July export figures can be found here.

Source: MENA FN