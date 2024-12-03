OIL FUTURES: Crude higher as China data boosts demand outlook

Crude oil futures were higher in mid-morning Asian trade Dec. 2 following a bullish slew of economic data release from China, boosting signs over the state of the country’s economic recovery.

At 11:18 am Singapore time (0318 GMT), the ICE February Brent futures contract was up 39 cents/b (0.54%) from the previous close at $72.23/b, while the NYMEX January light sweet crude contract rose 36 cents/b (0.53%) at $68.36/b.

Over the weekend, China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 50.3 in November from 50.1 the previous month, marking a seven month high, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Nov. 30.

The reading exceeded market expectations of 50.2 and remained above the 50-mark, which separates an expansion from contraction, signaling that a blitz of stimulus has trickled through the economy of the world’s largest crude importer.

Additionally, the November Caixin Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.5, compared to 50.3 the month prior, latest data showed Dec. 2.

The rise had signaled that conditions in the manufacturing sector improved for the second consecutive month and that the pace of growth was the fastest since June and above the series average.

“Total new orders also picked up, with the corresponding gauge rising more than 2 points to a high not seen since February 2023. Demand for consumer goods was particularly strong,” Caixin Insight Group Senior Economist Dr Wang Zhe said, adding that “external demand bounced back, due partly to some overseas clients upping purchases after the U.S. election, pushing the indicator into positive territory for the first time in four months.”

However, China’s economy could face headwinds from additional US tariffs in which President-elect Donald Trump said that he would impose during his second presidency.

“As Trump escalates his trade threats ahead of his inauguration next month, there’s cautious optimism about whether there might be light at the end of the tunnel for China’s domestic economy or whether that light is the US tariffs freight train barreling down the tracks,” SPI Asset Management’s Managing Partner Stephen Innes said Dec. 2.

Global oil markets now shift its attention to the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on Dec. 5, where the bloc is set to discuss its output policy for 2025.

This comes as a handful of members are set to gradually bring 2.2 million b/d of supply back onto the market in 2025, in which analysts had noted that the additional influx of supply would push the complex into a large surplus thereby further weighing on prices.

“The challenge is that the group needs to find a balance between trying to support the market and limiting its loss in market share. Complicating matters still further, some members are still failing to stick to their agreed production levels,” ING analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said Dec. 2.

UK’s Harbour Energy starts up Talbot oil project

UK independent Harbour Energy has started production at the Talbot light oil and gas project, which feeds crude to the Norpipe system, provider of Ekofisk blend crude, it said Nov. 29.

The project is a three-well sub-sea tie-back to the Judy platform, which sends crude through the Norpipe system for loading at Teesside, and gas to Teesside via the Central Area Transmission System (CATS).

The earlier environmental statement for the project suggests a rapid ramp-up, with oil production peaking in the first year after startup at around 28,000 b/d. Harbour has estimated the project will have a productive life of 16 years. Its partner in the project is Ithaca Energy, part-owned by Italy’s Eni.

Dubai crude

Dubai crude swaps and intermonth spreads were lower in mid-morning trade in Asia Dec. 2 from the previous close.

The February Dubai swap was pegged at $70.78/b at 10 am Singapore time (0200 GMT), down 61 cents/b (0.85%) from the Nov. 29 Asian market close.

The January/February Dubai swap intermonth spread was pegged at 42 cents/b at 10 am, down 2 cents/b over the same period, and the February/March intermonth spread was pegged at 25 cents/b, stable over the same period.

The February Brent/Dubai EFS was pegged at $1.30/b, down 10 cents/b.

Source: Platts