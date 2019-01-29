Oil gains as U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela, global supplies weigh

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after Washington imposed sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA in a move that may curb the OPEC member’s crude exports, but price rises were capped by ample global supply and signs of a slowing Asian economy.

International Brent crude oil futures were up 61 cents at $60.54 per barrel by 0941 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 48 cents at $52.47 per barrel.

Venezuela has the world’s biggest proven oil reserves, but its potential has not been realised due to a lack of investment. The country is also a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which is implementing a supply cut deal.

“The Latin American country is predominantly the producer of heavier crude, exactly what (U.S. Gulf) refiners are thirsty for,” PVM said in a note.

“They will now have to turn elsewhere (possibly to Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Iraq) to satisfy their needs for this type of crude, which would inevitably lead to a price spike.”

Venezuela’s exports fell to little more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018 from 1.6 million bpd in 2017, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data and trade sources.

The United States has been the biggest buyer of Venezuelan oil despite their political differences, taking around half of the country’s export volumes, followed by India and China.

While news of the sanctions against Venezuela grabbed headlines, analysts said the fundamental issue for global oil trade remained plentiful supply.

Global oil supply remains high largely due to a more than 2 million bpd increase in U.S. crude oil production last year, to a record 11.9 million bpd.

“(The) focus will be intensifying on the U.S. inventory data tomorrow, with expectations of a further build in stocks – a larger build will likely see crude taking a further step downwards,” Cantor Fitzgerald Europe said in a note.

There are also concerns in the oil industry that crude demand could stutter amid an economic slowdown.

Activity in China’s vast manufacturing sector likely shrank for the second straight month in January, a Reuters poll showed, heightening concerns over the risks the Chinese slowdown poses to the global economy.

Warnings from Caterpillar and Nvidia on Monday about weakening demand from China have concerned investors, who could see more profit shortfalls from U.S. companies that count on the world’s No. 2 economy for a big portion of their business.

