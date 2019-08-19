Recent News

  
Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Oil & Gas Dev XD : OGDCL launches tree plantation drive

Oil & Gas Dev XD : OGDCL launches tree plantation drive

in Oil & Companies News 19/08/2019

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Friday launched the tree plantation campaign-2019 in line with the Prime Minister’s initiative for ‘Clean and Green Pakistan.”

OGDCL Managing Director Dr Naseem Ahmed inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling here at the company’s Head Office, a press release said.

The campaign is also the part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, under which saplings would be planted at all fields of the OGDCL across the country. The drive is being launched as a pilot project and the OGDCL intends to enhance its efforts and contribute towards environment protection and sustainability, it added.
Source: Asianet-Pakistan

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software