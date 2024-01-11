Oil, gas lobby group warns against US slowing down LNG approvals

Recent News

  

The head of the main U.S. oil and gas lobby group said on Wednesday that if U.S. regulators slow down or stop approving liquefied natural gas exports, they will put U.S. allies at risk.

American Petroleum Institute President Mike Sommers issued the warning in response to media reports this week that the Biden administration is weighing whether to add climate considerations to the process of approving new LNG terminals or expansions.

The U.S. has become the world’s biggest exporter of LNG this year even as the Biden administration has said it wants to hasten the transition away from fossil fuels.
Source: Reuters

