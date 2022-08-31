Oil India Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year 2021-2022, Payable on or Before October 23, 2022

Oil India Limited announced register of Members and Share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 18 September 2022 to 24th September 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and for ascertaining the eligibility of members for payment of Final Dividend 2021-22 @ INR 5 per share (50% of the paid-up capital) on the equity shares of the Company subject to approval of the members of the Company at the AGM. Final Dividend. if approved at the AGM, will be paid /dispatched on or before 23 October 2022 to those Members whose names appear on the Company’s register of members and as per beneficial owners position received from NSDL & CDSL as at the close of working hours on 17 September 2022.

Source: S&P Capital