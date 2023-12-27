Oil loadings from Russia’s Black Sea Novorossiisk port suspended amid storm -sources

Oil loadings from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiisk were suspended on Wednesday due to a storm, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Oil loadings on the December schedule from the port were revised down to 1.72 million metric tons from 2.14 million to make way for exports postponed from November following bad weather, shipping and trading sources said.

Severe storms in the Black Sea region have repeatedly disrupted up to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil exports from Kazakhstan and Russia.

Source: Reuters