Oil major BP temporarily pauses all transits through Red Sea – statement

in International Shipping News 18/12/2023

BP has temporarily paused all transits through the Red Sea, the oil major said on Monday, following attacks over the weekend by Houthi forces which control most of Yemen.

“The safety and security of our people and those working on our behalf is BP’s priority,” the company said.

“In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ron Bousso, writing by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

