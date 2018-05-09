Oil majors weigh potential lost opportunity from Iran decision

Total and other European oil majors active in Iran were on Wednesday weighing their response to a decision on sanctions by US President Donald Trump that could dash their hopes of unlocking vast oil resources, and puts the French major’s South Pars gas project in the immediate firing line.

Total has advanced furthest in what has been a cautious feeling out of opportunities by the European companies since the easing of international sanctions at the start of 2016; their US peers have steered clear altogether due to sanctions not covered by the deal, including a trade embargo.

Total’s South Pars phase 11 development is an uncontroversial starting point, being aimed initially at domestic gas demand; although the project, due on stream in 2021, should also yield around 70,000 b/d of condensate production.

Total chief executive Patrick Pouyanne has played down the financial risks of involvement, while the company has lobbied Washington for a sanctions waiver. Total has spent a little under $100 million on South Pars so far, according to a source close to the matter — out of a potential $2 billion price tag for phase one of the project, which also involves China’s CNPC and Iranian company Petropars.

Total said Wednesday it was “analyzing the implications” of the US decision.

Shell also said it is “assessing the impact of yesterday’s executive order” by Trump, as it eyes potentially lucrative oil opportunities in Iran.

Shell, Total and Japan’s Inpex are among dozens of companies to have signed memorandums of understanding on their willingness to develop the giant Azadegan oil field ahead of a formal tender procedure, although numerous cautious comments from CEOs have suggested a desire to keep expectations in check.

Shell submitted a technical study to Iran’s authorities last August on development of the Azadegan and Yadavaran oil fields, according to the National Iranian Oil Company. However Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden has repeatedly expressed caution about Iran.

CONTRACT GRUMBLES

Italy’s Eni has also signed preliminary agreements with Iran, but has voiced reservations about the terms on offer in addition to the sanctions risk, echoing Iraq’s prickly relations with international oil companies.

In January, Eni chief executive Claudio Descalzi said exploratory work in Iran had been stalled by the combination of contract terms and sanctions.

Eni signed a memorandum of understanding last year to study development of the Kish offshore field and the Darquian field in southwest Iran.

“The buyback contract for us is not good. We are waiting for a possible new proposal. Clearly the situation is more difficult than before,” Descalzi told an investor event in London. “We don’t want to make any fight with the US,” he added.

Eni did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

BP has been the most cautious of the European majors in its response to the 2016 sanctions deal. It has an office in Tehran to assess opportunities, but has signed no agreements with the authorities. “We have such minimal interaction,” the company said.

